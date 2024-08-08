Thursday, August 08, 2024
PML-N Senator apologises to Senator Irfan Siddiqui for discourtesy

Our Staff Reporter
August 08, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD  -  The proceedings of the Senate Standing Committee on Education Wednesday witnessed a rare show of discourtesy when the Chairperson interrupted and stopped a senior member from her own party from speaking.

Senator Bushra Anjum Butt interrupted the PML-N parliamentary leader in the upper house while he was in the middle of a discussion. Senator Siddiqui complied with the instructions without argument or reaction. However, this did not go unnoticed as members from other political parties raised their objections. PTI Senator Fauzia Arshad protested, stating that the Chairperson’s behaviour was inappropriate and that such conduct was unacceptable towards a respected member like Senator Siddiqui. MQM Senator Khalida Ateeq also endorsed the view regarding the Chairperson’s behaviour.

Fauzia Arshad demanded an apology from the Chairperson. Consequently, Chairperson Bushra Anjum Butt apologized, but both female senators insisted that she should apologize directly to Senator Irfan Siddiqui. The Chairperson then addressed Senator Siddiqui directly and apologized. Senator Siddiqui responded with magnanimity, saying, “It’s okay.” However, the atmosphere remained tense during the meeting, which was quite visible.

Our Staff Reporter

