PN ship visits Bahrain, conducts drill with friendly navies

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Navy Ship (PNS) YARMOOK visited port Mina Salman of Bahrain and conducted bilateral exercise with friendly navies, during deployment on Regional Maritime Security Patrol (RMSP), according to a press release received here Wednesday. Upon arrival at the port, the ship was received by senior officials of Bahrain Navy and officials of Pakistan Embassy. Later, Commanding Officer of PNS YARMOOK called on Commander Royal Bahrain Naval Force, Rear Admiral Ahmed Mohammad Ibrahim Al Bin Ali, Commander Royal Bahrain Coast Guards, Brig Saqib Qamar and other senior officials of Bahrain Navy. The Commanding Officer also visited HQ Combined Maritime Forces (CMF) and called on Dy Commander CMF, Commodore Mark Anderson. During stay at port Mina Salman, Ambassador of Pakistan to Bahrain, Commander Maritime Coalition Forces, officials of Bahrain Navy, prominent businessmen, notables from Pakistani community, a large number of diplomats and Defence Attaché of friendly countries visited PNS YARMOOK. Later, the ship conducted bilateral exercise with Royal Bahrain Navy Ship AL-MANAMA, US Ship DANIEL INOUYE and Japanese Maritime Self Defence (JMSDF) Ship, JS SAMIDARE.