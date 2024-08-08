Police arrest 33 criminals, 04 culprits killed in encounter during four months: SSP Larkana

LARKANA - Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Larkana Mir Rohal Khan Khoso on Wednesday said that Larkana police conducted 145 raids in 4 months and 33 criminals were arrested in injured condition and 4 culprits were killed in encounters in Larkana. In a press conference in his office, he further said that my believe is that if the drugs are less, the crimes will also be reduced. In this regards, so the Larkana police arrested 189 drug dealers and killed one of them, and 228 kilos of hashish, 4 kg of ice and 2 and half kg of heroin has been recovered. He said that Larkana police arrested 171 criminals in different areas and seized 240 motorcycles, 10 cars, 4 tractors, 8 Rakshaws and 200 mobile Android phones from their possession. He said that before my appointment, 8 to 10 motorcycles were robbed on a daily basis in Larkana city, which were stolen and sold to drug dealers. There are continuous police actions against drugs users and suppliers. He said that we are shifting addicted drugs users from larkana to Nooriabad near by Karachi where Hospital treatment center is existed. He said that the Larkana police recovered the kidnapped student Dua Shamaila Brohi. She was kidnapped by her tuition teacher and two other accused. The police arrested them and an FIR of the incident has been filed. He said that due to the possession of property on the land of the heirs of Machhi police station, the influential people tortured and killed 13-year-old boy Abdul Ghani Panhiyar, whos’ FIR has filed and arrested the two accused, Abdul Khaliq and Ali Sher Chandio.