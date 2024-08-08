Thursday, August 08, 2024
Police arrest drug peddler, recover prohibited raw material

INP
August 08, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD  -  Police in its continued drive against narcotics and criminals on Wednesday arrested an accused and recovered prohibited raw material. According to details, Hyderabad Police along with excise police conducted an intelligence-based raid on Pak International Goods Transport and recovered 185 bags of raw material used in the manufacturing of gutka and mainpuri and held an accused Ejaz. In another drive, Hatri Police acting on a tip-off raided a warehouse and recovered a huge quantity of the bags of raw material from a container. Police in its crackdown have recovered as many as 1070 bags containing 16410 kilo gram raw material.

INP

