Police bust inter-provincial bike-lifters’ gang

DIR UPPER - The Upper Dir police claimed to have arrested an inter-provincial car and bike-lifter gang and seized 20 motorbikes and one Changchi loader from their possession here on Wednesday.

Talking to reporters, the District Police Officer (DPO) Dir Upper Waqar Ahmad said that the Jagam police, acting on a tip-off, reached the bike-lifters gang. He said SHO Umer Zeb, along with his team, arrested members of the inter-provincial car and bike-lifters’ gang and recovered the stolen bikes.

The DPO asked the owners of the stolen bikes to contact the police to retrieve the keys of their motorbikes. Some owners of the stolen motorcycles and area residents lauded the local police’s efforts in recovering their bikes and a Changchi.