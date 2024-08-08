President calls for discouraging fake news spread

ISLAMABAD - President Asif Ali Zardari has underlined the need for discouraging the spread of and disinformation by promoting a culture of fact-checking and verifying information.

He said that the media should uphold the highest standards of journalism and play its role in promoting tolerance, unity and ethical values in the society. The President expressed these views while talking to Chairman Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA), Muhammad Saleem, who called on him and presented the PEMRA Report 2021-23, at Aiwan-e-Sadr, Wednesday.

Zardari said that modern communication technologies had opened up new challenges and the media needed to play a responsible and constructive role in shaping public opinion. He said that a code of conduct regarding the spread of misinformation and propaganda should be observed.

The President stressed the need to improve the capacity of PEMRA by adopting modern tools and technologies and building a pool of talented human resources. He remarked that the media should also raise awareness about socio-economic issues, besides promoting a soft image of the country. The Chairman PEMRA briefed the President about the role and performance of PEMRA in the regulation and development of the media landscape of the country. The President affirmed his support to further strengthen PEMRA.