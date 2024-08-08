President signs law preventing independent lawmakers from switching parties

President Asif Ali Zardari has signed the Elections Act (Amendment Bill) 2024 into law, preventing independent lawmakers from switching parties. The bill has been sent to the Senate Secretariat for the issuance of a gazette notification today.

This ratification comes a day after the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) challenged the bill in the Supreme Court, citing its retrospective amendments to the Elections Act 2017. PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar filed a constitutional petition under Article 184(3) of the Constitution, requesting the court to declare the amendment act null and void, arguing it is unconstitutional and illegal.

PTI has named the federal government and the Election Commission as parties in the case and has also requested the court to restrain the Election Commission from allocating reserved seats to other political parties.

PML-N lawmaker Bilal Azhar Kayani introduced the bill in the National Assembly a week ago. It was quickly passed through the lower house’s Standing Committee on Parliamentary Affairs by an 8-4 vote.

The bill stipulates that lawmakers cannot switch parties within three days of winning an election. Additionally, reserved seats cannot be allocated to parties that did not win a single seat in the election. Another amendment specifies that candidates will be considered independent lawmakers if they have not declared their party affiliation to the returning officer before seeking the allotment of a poll symbol.

This legislation follows the Supreme Court’s decision to allocate reserved seats to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, which was a significant setback for Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s ruling coalition. A 13-member bench, headed by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa, ruled in favor of PTI with an 8-5 majority, overturning the Peshawar High Court’s decision that had upheld the Election Commission's denial of reserved seats to PTI.