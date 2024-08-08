Progress on Namak Mandi Export Centre project reviewed

Peshawar - To review the progress made on the establishment of Namak Mandi Gems Processing & Export Centre and targets assigned to concerned departments so far, a meeting was held here on Wednesday in the Industries Department with Special Assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Industries, Commerce and Technical Education, Abdul Karim Tordher in the chair.

Besides, Special Secretary Industries Anwar Khan, Additional Secretaries Industries Shama Niamat & Shahana, Senior Planning Officer Basit Khalil and Deputy Post Master General (DPMG) Zaigham Abbas, the representatives of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KP-EZDMC), Board of Investment & Trade (KP-BoIT) and Sartaj Khan, a representative of All Pakistan Commercial Exporters’ Association (APCEA) also attended the meeting.

The meeting was briefed on efforts and progress made in the implementation of this important project so far. It was told that the stakeholders of the project have been agreed to the proposal of the establishment of the centre in a building of the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project at Chamkani and a formal application has also been submitted with the concerned department in this regard.

Furthermore, the consultant was also assigned the task of the provision of all world class facilities in the building. The participants were also informed about progress made by the concerned departments in achievement of assigned targets regarding the speedy completion of the project.

Addressing the participants of the meeting, the Special Assistant to CM directed the Industries Department and its subsidiary organisations to accelerate the pace of working on their responsibilities to accomplish the project as soon as possible. He also directed completion of all required phases in the shortest time period.