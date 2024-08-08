Progress, prosperity linked with uplift of poor: Governor

KARACHI - Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori on Wednesday said that we must all play our part to promote the progress and prosperity of our nation.

In this endeavor, we need to hold each other’s hands and move forward together,” this he said while addressing a ceremony organised by the Noor Project. The event was also attended by The Noor Project’s founder Amjad Wattoo and honorary president Rear Admiral (retired) Faisal Shah.

Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori further stated, “I am deeply impressed by the tireless efforts of the Noor Project team. Their welfare initiatives are commendable.” He highlighted that his notification as Governor Sindh was issued on the blessed day of 12 Rabi-ul-Awwal, upon which he vowed to serve the people wholeheartedly. “Alhamdulillah, today, fifty thousand young people are receiving IT training at the Governor House. These students are now capable of earning between $300 to $600 per month. He said that to date, we have distributed over six hundred thousand ration bags to the deserving. Under Governor’s initiative we have distributed eight thousand free laptops among IT students of through balloting. He further said that we have also provided 3,500 motorbikes to victims of street crimes and offered non-refundable funds to individuals under the employment scheme for starting their businesses,” he added.