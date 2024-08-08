Provision of best health facilities primary responsibility: CEO Health

RAWALPINDI - Chief Executive Officer (CEO) District Health Authority Rawalpindi Dr. Asif Arbab Khan Niazi has said that providing quality health facilities to the people is the primary responsibility of the health department. Serving the suffering humanity is a worshiping act, he said. The CEO said this during his visit to THQ Hospital, Kotli Satian and Primary Health Center, Lehtrar, here on Wednesday. According to the details, the CEO reviewed the attendance of hospital staff, the record of supply of medicine from the medical stores, cleanliness situation and other issues. He also inquired about the treatment facilities from the patients being provided by the hospital administration. He asserted that negligence in dispensation of health facilities would not be tolerated.