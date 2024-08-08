PTI files new application to hold massive rally at Minar-e-Pakistan on Aug 13

On Wednesday, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) submitted a new application to Lahore’s DC seeking to hold a public rally on August 13 at Minar-e-Pakistan.

The government lawyer had argued before the Lahore High Court that August 14 was a national holiday and Minar-e-Pakistan sees heavy crowds.

It is pertinent to note that the relevant police stations had also denied permission for rallies by the Pakistan Peoples Party and the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party on that day.

Following refusal to hold rally on Aug 14, PTI moved fresh request for the power show on Aug 13.