Thursday, August 08, 2024
PTI files new application to hold massive rally at Minar-e-Pakistan on Aug 13

Web Desk
1:25 AM | August 08, 2024
National

On Wednesday, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) submitted a new application to Lahore’s DC seeking to hold a public rally on August 13 at Minar-e-Pakistan.

The government lawyer had argued before the Lahore High Court that August 14 was a national holiday and Minar-e-Pakistan sees heavy crowds.

It is pertinent to note that the relevant police stations had also denied permission for rallies by the Pakistan Peoples Party and the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party on that day.

Following refusal to hold rally on Aug 14, PTI moved fresh request for the power show on Aug 13.

