Punjab CM reacts to Imran Khan's conditional apology statement

Web Desk
1:14 AM | August 08, 2024
National

CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz reacted to PTI founder Imran Khan's statament in which he announced conditional apology for May 9 mayhem. 

Punjab chief minister took to X, to state that apology is required when you commit a mistake but crime only deserves punishment.

“It is terrorism when you launch attack on your own country. It isn’t a mistake,” said Maryam Nawaz.

It is pertinent to note that earlier today, Imran Khan has announced a conditional apology for May 9 riots.

While speaking to media in Adiala Jail on Wednesday, Imran Khan said the CCTV footage of May 9 should be made public to ascertain the real culprits behind the May 9 mayhem.

“If the PTI members are found involved in the May 9 events, he will apologise and expel the workers from the party and ensure they are punished,” he added.

“If even one PTI worker is seen in the CCTV footage, he will apologise,” he stated. 

