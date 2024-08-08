Thursday, August 08, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Rain-wind thundershower likely at isolated places: PMD

APP
August 08, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD   -   Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast rain-wind/thundershower for isolated places in Kashmir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper/central Punjab, Islamabad and northeast Balochistan. Heavy falls may also occur at isolated places in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab, Kashmir and northeast Balochistan. Hot and humid weather is expected in other parts of the country. As per the synoptic situation, monsoon currents at lower tropospheric levels were continuously penetrating from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal to the upper parts of the country. A westerly wave was also prevailing over the upper parts of the country. During the last 24 hours, rain-wind/thundershower (isolated heavyfalls) occurred in upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, northeast Punjab and northeast Balochistan.

Hot and humid weather prevailed over other parts of the country.

The rainfall recorded was in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Kakul 74mm, Balakot 42, Mardan 09, Lower Dir 06, Saidu Sharif 01, Kashmir: Kotli 35, Muzaffarabad (City 17, AP 11), Garhi Dupatta 11, Rawalakot 06, Balochistan: Quetta (Samungli 21), Khuzdar 03, Lasbela 01, Punjab: Islamabad (Saidpur 44, ZP, Golra 36, Bokra 18, AP 01), Rawalpindi (Kacheri 29, Shamsabad 17, Chaklala AP 08), Sialkot (AP 22, City 10), Gujranwala 17, Gujrat 16, Murree 14, Sheikhupura, Kasur 11, Jhelum, Mangla 07, Chakwal 05, Narowal, Lahore (city) 02, Hafizabad 01, Gilgit-Baltistan: Bagrote, Bunji 03, Skardu and Astore 02mm.

PTI moves SC against election bill passage

The highest maximum temperatures recorded were Nokkundi 45C, Chilas 43 and Dalbandin 42C.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-08-07/Lahore/epaper_img_1723008546.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024