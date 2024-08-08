Rain-wind thundershower likely at isolated places: PMD

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast rain-wind/thundershower for isolated places in Kashmir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper/central Punjab, Islamabad and northeast Balochistan. Heavy falls may also occur at isolated places in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab, Kashmir and northeast Balochistan. Hot and humid weather is expected in other parts of the country. As per the synoptic situation, monsoon currents at lower tropospheric levels were continuously penetrating from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal to the upper parts of the country. A westerly wave was also prevailing over the upper parts of the country. During the last 24 hours, rain-wind/thundershower (isolated heavyfalls) occurred in upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, northeast Punjab and northeast Balochistan.

Hot and humid weather prevailed over other parts of the country.

The rainfall recorded was in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Kakul 74mm, Balakot 42, Mardan 09, Lower Dir 06, Saidu Sharif 01, Kashmir: Kotli 35, Muzaffarabad (City 17, AP 11), Garhi Dupatta 11, Rawalakot 06, Balochistan: Quetta (Samungli 21), Khuzdar 03, Lasbela 01, Punjab: Islamabad (Saidpur 44, ZP, Golra 36, Bokra 18, AP 01), Rawalpindi (Kacheri 29, Shamsabad 17, Chaklala AP 08), Sialkot (AP 22, City 10), Gujranwala 17, Gujrat 16, Murree 14, Sheikhupura, Kasur 11, Jhelum, Mangla 07, Chakwal 05, Narowal, Lahore (city) 02, Hafizabad 01, Gilgit-Baltistan: Bagrote, Bunji 03, Skardu and Astore 02mm.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded were Nokkundi 45C, Chilas 43 and Dalbandin 42C.