Rashid Mahmood made FBR chairman

ISLAMABAD - The federal government on Wednesday appointed Rashid Mahmood Langriyal as new Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), says a notification. “Rashid Mahmood, a BS-21officer of Pakistan Administrative Service, presently posted as Secretary, Power Division, under Section 10 of the Civil Servants Act, 1973, is transferred and posted as FRB chairman, under Section 10 of t he Civil Servants Act, 1973, with immediate effect and until further orders,” said the notification issued by the Establishment Division. Rashid’s appointment comes following the decision of the outgoing FBR Chairman Amjad Zubair Tiwana to seek early retirement. Tiwana, an Inland Revenue Service (IRS) officer in grade 21, was going to retire from the service in February 2025. The new chairman FBR would face a gigantic task of achieving the annual tax collection target and broadening the tax base of the country. The FBR has revised its annual tax collection target downward from Rs12,970 billion to Rs12,913 billion for the current fiscal year 2024-25. The federal government had projected to generate around Rs1.8 trillion through new taxation and enforcement measures in order to reach the mammoth tax collection target. The government had fixed the tax collection target at above Rs12 trillion, which is 40 percent higher than the revised target of Rs9.3 trillion of the outgoing fiscal year. The FBR would need additional Rs3.7 trillion to achieve the next year tax collection target.