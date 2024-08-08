Thursday, August 08, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

RDA inflows rise to $8.255b in June

APP
August 08, 2024
Newspaper, Business

ISLAMABAD    -    The inflow of remittances under Roshan Digital Account (RDA) has risen to $8.255 billion by the end of June 2024 as compared to $8.055 billion by May (2024) end, according to the latest data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The data showed that the inflows of remittances during June were recorded at $200 million as compared to $225 million in May and $171 million in April 2024. These accounts provide innovative banking solutions to millions of Non-Resident Pakistanis (NRPs), including Non-Resident Pakistan Origin Card (POC) holders, seeking to undertake banking, payment, and investment activities in Pakistan. The number of accounts registered under the programme also rose by 10,168 to 712,778 in June 2024 from 702,610 accounts in May 2024. By the end of May, overseas Pakistanis have invested $348 million in Naya Pakistan Certificates, $592 million in Naya Pakistan Islamic Certificates, and US $38 million in Roshan Equity Investment.

Progress, prosperity linked with uplift of poor: Governor

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-08-07/Lahore/epaper_img_1723008546.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024