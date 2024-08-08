Robbing Tourism

No matter how detailed and extensive a policy is, sometimes it takes just a few individuals to completely undermine its purpose. Change requires participation at all levels, not just from the top.

The arrest of four Dolphin Squad policemen by the capital city police for negligence during the robbery of a German cyclist touring the country is a necessary and commendable action. Their failure is straightforward: while tasked with attending to and escorting a foreign tourist through an urban area, they neglected their duties, leading to the unfortunate incident. Compounding their negligence, when the German tourist reported the robbery, they advised him against filing criminal charges. This not only reflects a lax and disrespectful attitude towards their primary responsibilities—following orders and ensuring law and order—but also highlights a deeper issue. Tourism in Pakistan is a high-priority sector for the government, which has been working diligently to enhance the country’s image as a global destination. Efforts to improve tourist hotspots, reduce visa fees, and simplify visa procedures are all part of this broader strategy.

However, such efforts are undermined when those entrusted with protecting visitors fail in their duties. If incidents like this continue, despite clear instructions, the entire initiative to boost tourism risks being derailed. It is hoped that this arrest serves as more than just a temporary measure to appease public and governmental outrage. It should be seen as an active effort to hold these officers accountable for their actions.

When the police force takes visible, decisive action in such cases, and the law upholds the corresponding disciplinary measures, it sets a strong precedent. This ensures that in the future, others will be less likely to neglect one of the most crucial responsibilities in the country: protecting its citizens and visitors, and upholding the rule of law.