It seems we are set for another round of electoral instability, as the primary question of “who represents the public” remains unresolved. The Supreme Court’s verdict on reserved seats provided only temporary respite, with appeals and review petitions inevitably following—especially given the split decision with significant ramifications for the political future of the country.

Parliament needed to clarify the issue, and it has now done so with haste, opting to set the pace rather than wait for the Supreme Court to address the review petitions. With symbolic opposition from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) and political consensus already achieved behind the scenes, the bill was expected to pass swiftly through the procedures. Similarly, PTI’s response—a petition filed before the Supreme Court by MNA Gohar Ali Khan—was also anticipated. We now return to the Supreme Court for another round on the reserved seats issue. Preventing independents from changing allegiances after elections is a provision that will have lasting effects beyond the current crisis. Pakistan has long struggled with political representation falling into the hands of local “electables,” who often switch loyalties to whichever party offers the most favorable terms, distorting democracy into a version of feudal patronage politics.

Perhaps requiring politicians to declare their allegiances beforehand will shift the focus of elections back to policy and politics, rather than power and leverage. These changes, although a response to a specific incident that exposed loopholes in our electoral laws, could have benefits that extend beyond the current issue.

The key consideration for the government and the Supreme Court must be speed; the sooner we return to governing through economic reform with a united and settled government, the better it will be for the citizens at large.