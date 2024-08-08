Russia says it repelled Ukrainian border attack

Moscow - Russia said Tuesday it deployed air and artillery firepower to try to quash an armed Ukrainian incursion after pro-Kyiv fighters stormed across the border with tanks and armoured vehicles. Moscow’s defence ministry said it had rushed its troops and aviation units to the border in southwestern Kursk region after a morning raid by Ukrainian units -- the latest such attack throughout the conflict. “Today the enemy made another attempt to break through into the territory of the Kursk region,” Russia’s defence ministry said in a statement on Tuesday evening. “The enemy is being hit with artillery fire, strikes by army aviation units and attack drones,” it added.

In a statement on its official Telegram channel at around 18:20 in Moscow (1520 GMT), the ministry initially said it had pushed the Ukrainian fighters out of Russian territory and that fighting inside Russia was over.

But it later edited that post, removing that claim and changing the wording to imply fighting was ongoing.

Earlier in the day Moscow despatched reserve forces to the border zone to defend against a Ukrainian group it said consisted of around 300 troops, 11 tanks and more than 20 armoured combat vehicles.

It published videos purporting to show Ukrainian tanks being hit from the air and said it had inflicted significant damage.

Footage on social media had earlier claimed to show Russian warplanes flying at low altitude over the Kursk region as they battled to put down the attack.

The Russian governor of the region said five people had been killed throughout the day -- a woman in the attempted border incursion, two when an ambulance was hit by a drone, and two others whose vehicles were hit in separate drone attacks.

Several others were injured, including two children when a Ukrainian drone dropped an explosive device, governor Alexei Smirnov said.

In a video message to residents on Tuesday evening, Smirnov said the situation was “tense” but “under the control” of Russian forces.