Sargodha ACE arrests two revenue officials for corruption

SARGODHA - The Sargodha Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) on Wednesday netted two persons on taking bribe from a citizen here on Wednesday.

According to an ACE spokesperson, Saeed Ahmed resident of 100-NB stated in his application to Regional Director Anti Corruption Sargodha region Hafiz Muhammad Imran that Muhammad Daniyal Abass Zafar (Zaildar) and Jabbar Hussain (Patwari) had already taken Rs69,000 as bribe and were demanding Rs20,000 more for demolishing illegal hurdles from water canal from acre no 44-SB.

Regional director tasked Circle Officer Head Quarter Zeeshan Haider to look into the matter.

He alongwith raiding team raided and nabbed both accused red-handed.

Further investigation was underway, the spokesperson added.

Fines imposed over adulteration

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Wednesday imposed fines on various food outlets over adulteration during inspection of food points in district Mianwali in a week. According to a press release issued by PFA office, the PFA team imposed a fine of Rs126,500 on various shops over violation of Standard Operating Procedures of the Punjab Food Authority.

The team also discarded 5-kg biscuits,14-kg spices, 57-litre beverages, 5-kg prohibited salt, 10-kg fruit, 5-kg tea leaflets, 21-litre oil on the spot over adulteration.