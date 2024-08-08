SCCI honours local journalists at shield distribution ceremony

SIALKOT - A shield distribution ceremony for media persons of Sialkot was held at Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) auditorium, recognising the contribution of local journalists and media professionals. The event was attended by group leader Sialkot business community Riazuddin Sheikh (SI), Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Abdul Ghafoor Malik, SCCI Vice President Amer Majeed Sheikh accompanying them were Chairman of the Departmental Committee SCCI on Media Awais Butt. During the ceremony, SCCI President Abdul Ghafoor Malik highlighted the crucial role that media plays in society, particularly in promoting the activities and achievements of the business community in Sialkot. The SCCI president emphasised the importance of a strong relationship between the media and the business sector for mutual growth and development. The event concluded with the distribution of shields to the media persons in recognition of their exemplary work and contribution to the community. The ceremony served as a platform to strengthen ties between the media and SCCI, ensuring continued cooperation and support in the future. The media persons who received the shield include Junaid Aftab, Imran Rehman, Rana Jafar Hussain, Ahmad Junaid, SM Shahid, Adeel Ahmed, Shakeel Sethi, Javed Gul, Kaleem Rauf, Hafiz Mubeen, Nadeem Ghori, Nawaz Qureshi, Zahid Khan, Tariq Anjum, Bilal Ahmed, Shizaz Mir, Aamir Butt, Shahid Akram, Munir Butt and others were included.