Shadows of Wi-Fi

At the beginning of 2024, Pakistan had 111.0 million internet users, with an internet penetration rate of 45.7 percent. There were 71.70 million social media users, accounting for 29.5 percent of the population. According to Ookla’s Speedtest Global Index in December 2022, Pakistan ranked 118th out of 141 countries in mobile internet speed and 150th out of 178 countries in fixed broadband speed, with an average speed of 10.15–15.5 Mbps. Internet services in Pakistan have been accessible since the early 1990s, with over 130 million users, making it the world’s seventh-largest internet user base. Common issues such as loose cables or router problems can cause internet connection failures. Restarting your equipment often resolves such issues. Other factors contributing to unstable internet include insufficient speeds, network congestion, and adverse weather conditions. The Pakistani government must safeguard online accessibility.

SABA ANWAR,

Turbat.