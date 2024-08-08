Thursday, August 08, 2024
Speakers regret restrictions at Torkham Border

Ahmad Nabi
August 08, 2024
Khyber  -   In connection with prevailing obstacles and hardships in Pak-Afghan trade via Torkham border, a gathering was held at jirga hall, Landi Kotal on Wednesday.

The activity was organized under the auspices of World Peace Jirga. A large number of people, including the head of the Peace Jirga Khan Baba, Haji Iqthedar Afridi, Sadia Khan, Chairman of Clearing Agents’ Association, Torkham Miraj-ud-din Shinwari, Chief of Transport Association, Torkham Azeemullah elites, and members of the business community were among the participants.

Addressing the occasion, speakers regretted that unnecessary restrictions at the Pak-Afghan border, Torkham, had reduced bilateral trade from billions to millions of dollars. Anti-trading policies compelled traders to turn to Iran and Central Asian countries for business.

They maintained that imposing a pro-trade policy at the border was necessary to overcome the prevailing problems of the business community.

They demanded that the extra restrictions at the Torkham border be withdrawn to facilitate and encourage business and transport communities.

Experts stated that the Pak-Afghan trade volume was three billion dollars in 2014-15 but has decreased to eighty to ninety million dollars presently due to additional restrictions at Torkham border.

Ahmad Nabi

