Sri Lanka clinch ODI series against India for first time since 1997

COLOMBO - Sri Lanka has secured their first victory over India since 1997, defeating Rohit Sharma’s team by 110 runs in the third ODI held in Colombo on Wednesday. The hosts won the three-match series 2-0, having drawn the first game and won the second ODI by 32 runs. In pursuit of a target of 249, India’s batting line-up faltered dramatically, collapsing to 138 all out in just 26.1 overs. India’s captain, Rohit Sharma, was the top scorer for the visitors with 35 runs off 20 balls. Veteran batter Virat Kohli also struggled, scoring 20 runs from 18 balls before his dismissal. Sharma’s and Kohli’s departures sparked a middle-order collapse, with Rishabh Pant (6), Shreyas Iyer (8), and Axar Patel (2) all falling to Sri Lanka’s spin attack. Washington Sundar added 30 runs off 25 balls before being dismissed, leaving India at 138 for nine in the 26th over. Kuldeep Yadav was out on the very next ball, the first of the 27th over, sealing Sri Lanka’s historic win. For , Dunith Wellalage delivered a standout performance with five wickets, while Jeffrey Vandersay supported with two. Batting first, posted a total of 248 for seven in their allotted 50 overs. The opening pair of Pathum Nissanka and Avishka Fernando provided a solid start, putting on 89 runs in 19.4 overs before Nissanka was dismissed for 45 from 65 balls. Fernando fell just short of a century, scoring 95 off 102 balls. Kusal Mendis then played a crucial role, contributing 59 runs, while Kamindu Mendis added a valuable 23 runs towards the end of the innings to set a challenging target for India.