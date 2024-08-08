Stock market loses 76 points

ISLAMABAD - The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) shed 76.85 points on Wednesday, a negative change of 0.10 percent, closing at 77,114.49 points against 77,191.34 points on the last working day. A total of 447,531,644 shares were traded during the day as compared to 600,896,301 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs18.388 billion against Rs17.127 billion on the last trading day. As many as 440 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 231 of them recorded gains and 160 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 49 companies remained unchanged. The three top trading companies were Kohinoor Spinning with 70,040,159 shares at Rs5.84 per share, Power Cement with 28,783,073 shares at Rs4.98 per share and Pak Int. Bulk with 20,895,214 shares at Rs5.36 per share. Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs114.06 per share price, closing at Rs 17,799.06, whereas the runner-up was Excide Pakistan Limited with a Rs89.65 rise in its per share price to Rs986.17. Nestle Pakistan Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs85.22 per share closing at Rs6,911.99, followed by Reliance Cotton Spinning Mills Limited with a Rs 60.38 decline to close at Rs 590.45.