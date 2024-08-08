Tanveer seeks US market access for new agri products

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Industries, Production and National Food Security Rana Tanveer Hussain on Wednesday stressed that new Pakistani agricultural products should be given access to the American market.

In a meeting with United States (US) Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome, he said that Pakistan values its partnership with the US and appreciated the US cooperation in the Research and Endowment Fund for the Agricultural University. He said the government wants to strengthen agricultural cooperation with the US, and technology transfer is needed to increase production.

The US will continue to cooperate in the social and agricultural sectors in Pakistan, he said. He said that the US will enhance its cooperation with Pakistan in the agricultural sector and support Pakistan in mitigating the effects of climate change on agriculture.