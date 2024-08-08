Thankful for Education

Those of us who have had the opportunity to attend school—not just primary and secondary school, but also higher education—are privileged and should feel grateful, despite any shortcomings in the institutions we attended. As a new school year begins, we should be thankful for those who have the chance to go to school, and I hope the students themselves are excited about this opportunity.

Often, I criticize the shortcomings of education in my articles and suggest ways to improve schools, colleges, and universities—not only in Pakistan but in all countries, as education is fairly universal. The content of education is often not relevant enough, with much that is unnecessary to learn and a lot that is missing, such as lessons on maintaining mental and physical health, managing personal finances, and other practical skills. Additionally, the cost of education has skyrocketed, leading people and governments worldwide to question whether they are getting value for money and whether education budgets can be reduced and made sustainable in the long run.

We are entering a new era, a new world altogether, with more use of e-learning and new technologies than we could have imagined a few decades ago. We should begin planning for that era as soon as possible. In the future, teachers will likely act more as advisers than traditional experts; new exam and certification systems will need to be developed; students and teachers will be able to organize their learning situations collaboratively; or students may even organize their own learning individually and in groups, with little contact with educational institutions. Teachers will still be important for providing social support, encouragement, and comfort when things go wrong, and peer groups will also be recognized as vital, since much learning happens in collaboration with others.

I believe that the traditional school model, which has changed little over the centuries, will eventually be up for significant transformation in the decades ahead. We will finally recognize that learning is not always formal but can be informal as well. Schools have been made more mystical and special than they deserve, and we have ensured that certifications, diplomas, and degrees are offered only by educational institutions. While this may continue in the future, I believe we will see new areas of knowledge and skills being documented. This could mean that we might even have doctorates in practical fields like carpentry, car mechanics, and other trades, not just in traditional academic disciplines like philosophy, medicine, and literature.

While I am critical of many aspects of our current education systems, I also believe that we must make the best of what we have as students, teachers, and parents. It will take a few decades before we see major changes, and in the meantime, we must work toward minor improvements and even accept the schools as they are. Data shows that about half of the students find the schools acceptable as they are. In developing countries, the concern is often that not all children are enrolled in school, not even in primary education with basic literacy and arithmetic, the so-called “3 Rs.” Many times, the quality of education is poor and class sizes are too large. In the West, the main problems are at the secondary level, where students, especially boys, often feel they are merely being warehoused, attending classes with abstract, theoretical content. This can lead to restlessness and misbehavior, disrupting the learning environment. If students felt valued and were engaged in meaningful activities, much of this would not happen. As I wrote in a previous article, it is essential that schools are pleasant places for all students and that we all learn best when we enjoy what we do. Schools should provide enjoyable learning experiences and varied extracurricular activities, including sports and cultural programs.

In developing countries like Pakistan, where there is a high number of out-of-school children—even in 2024—we must implement bold, unorthodox measures to enroll the over 20 million children who do not even receive the short 5-year primary education. It can be done, easily, if there is a will to do so and if we recognize the need for everyone to have basic education for the economy and society. Pakistan’s founding father, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, stated at Independence in 1947 that Pakistan should provide education for all, including secondary education, as soon as possible, and also vocational and technical training. Even with the current economic constraints—partly caused by not having provided basic education for all in the past—it is still possible to get all children into school. As we celebrate Independence Day next week on 14 August, let us recall Quaid-e-Azam’s advice and implement it.

I have suggested in several previous articles that one way to implement education for all, while considering economic constraints, is to take unorthodox measures. We could organize education in two shifts per day. In rural areas, it might be possible for children to attend school on alternate days, three days per week. Such measures would reduce the need for more teachers or classrooms, though more teaching materials would be required.

Another suggestion would be to extend summer and other holidays for regular students and have out-of-school children attend school during those times, with some form of school contact in between sessions. NGOs, CBOs, and Parents-Teachers Associations, including older children in villages, could organize these school and support sessions. I often wonder why such initiatives are not undertaken. It is possible, isn’t it? And it is our duty, individually and collectively, to do something about it. Thus, it is not just a question of money; it is a matter of thinking creatively and making a serious effort.

I have often said in my articles that the content of education is not relevant enough. But let us set that aside for a moment and emphasize that, in our time and age, the most important thing is that every child and young person learns to read, write, and do basic arithmetic. Without these skills, many intelligent and capable young people will feel excluded from society and will struggle to take care of themselves and contribute meaningfully to society. Over time, this has many negative consequences. I should add that poor people and out-of-school children are just as intelligent and capable as anyone else. You and I are thankful for having had the opportunity to go to school. We should do our utmost to ensure that everyone has the same opportunity.

Atle Hetland

The writer is a senior Norwegian social scientist with experience from university, diplomacy and development aid. He can be reached at atlehetland@yahoo.com