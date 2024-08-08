Three arrested, 19 cases registered for overpricing essentials

LAHORE - The price control magistrates conducted inspections at 2,666 locations, leading to the arrest of three individuals for overpricing fruits, vegetables, and other essential items. Lahore Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rafia Haider told the media on Wednesday that 19 cases had been registered for violations of government-set prices. Furthermore, fines totaling Rs 300,000 have been imposed for 109 instances of non-compliance. The DC emphasized that Price Control Magistrates are actively ensuring adherence to official rates. Supervision of the auction process in fruit and vegetable markets is also underway to prevent any malpractices. Administrative officers are ensuring the sale of fruits, vegetables, and bread at government-approved prices. All stalls and shops are being instructed to prominently display the rate list, and strict action is being taken against those failing to comply.

Following the directives of the Chief Minister of Punjab, no leniency will be shown towards overpricing. Citizens are encouraged to register their complaints regarding overpricing at the Chief Minister Punjab’s helpline: 080002345, she urged. Meanwhile, In the past 24 hours, dengue larvae were found at 1,555 locations, with 1,460 notices issued and 95 cases registered. This year, 47,539 notices have been issued and 2,360 cases registered, covering 23,368 hotspots.

Assistant Commissioner Shalimar, Anam Fatima, reviewed dengue surveillance at the Shahdara cemetery, directing the removal of 14 water-filled pots. Assistant Commissioner Raiwind, Zainab Tahir, checked dengue teams in UC 120A, and further inspections have been ordered for thorough larva identification.

DC Lahore emphasized the full deployment of resources to tackle dengue larvae amidst the rains and changing weather.

The Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) carried out an anti-encroachment operations in all nine administrative zones of provincial capital and shifted four truck-load to the MCL junk yard. Four shops wear sealed and a FIR was registered during the operation.