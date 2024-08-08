Three die as dumper hits car in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD - Three car-riders were killed in a road traffic accident in the area of Chak Jhumra police station.

A Rescue 1122 spokesperson said here on Wednesday that a speedy dumper truck hit a car and overturned on it near Sadaqat Textile Mills on Khurarianwala-Jundwali Road between Tuesday and Wednesday night.

As a result, two car riders including Noman Maqbool (48) resident of Islamabad and an unknown man (35) received serious injuries and died on the spot, whereas Rescue 1122 shifted another victim Yasir Shahzad (39) resident of tehsil Fateh Jang Attock to Allied Hospital but in vain as he also expired before getting medical treatment. The police took the bodies into custody and shifted them to mortuary for post-mortem while further investigation was under progress, he added.

Man killed over old enmity

A man was shot dead over an old enmity in the area of Chak Jhumra police station. A police spokesperson said here on Wednesday that 32-year-old Zaheer Abbas resident of Chak No 141-RB had an old rivalry with Yasin, etc of the same locality. Over this issue, Yasin alongwith his accomplices reportedly entered into the house of Zaheer Abbas and shot him dead on the spot. The police took the body into custody and dispatched it to mortuary for post-mortem while further investigation for arrest of the accused was under progress, he added.

Police officials appreciated

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Hasan Javed Bhatti awarded distinguished certificates among police officials of Thikriwala police station over their performance.

According to a police spokesperson here on Wednesday, the certificates were given to Station House Officer (SHO) Araslan Bari, Incharge police post Sabzi Mandi SI Muzafar Khokhar and their team. The officials were appreciated for killing three dacoits including ring leader Ahmad Ihtesham alias Chachu during a shootout in the area. The criminals were symbols of terror in the area and wanted by police in several cases of dacoity and highway robberies.