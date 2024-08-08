Traders delegation visits Traffic Headquarters

ISLAMABAD - A delegation of traders’ representatives from the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industries met with Chief Traffic Officer Islamabad Muhammad Sarfraz Virk at the Traffic Headquarters Faizabad.

During the meeting, the delegation informed the CTO about the traffic issues being faced by traders in the commercial centers. The Chief Traffic Officer immediately issued directives to resolve the issues. The delegation appreciated the performance of Islamabad police during the meeting.

The Chief Traffic Officer assured the delegation that Islamabad police are making every effort to ensure the security of traders. He further said that it is a success of Islamabad police that commercial centers and markets were never closed during public order situations.

He assured the delegation of providing the best travel facilities to citizens during peak hours and eliminating illegal parking at business centers. On this occasion, he also directed senior police officers to carry out legal action in collaboration with the district administration to eliminate encroachments from business centers. He also issued orders to all beat officers to maintain contact with traders and resolve their issues on a priority basis, according to a press release.