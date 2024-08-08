Tribute paid to Major Tufail Muhammad Shaheed on 66th martyrdom anniversary

The Armed Forces of Pakistan, alongside the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and the Services Chiefs, paid a solemn tribute to Major Tufail Muhammad Shaheed, a distinguished recipient of the Nishan-e-Haider, on his 66th martyrdom anniversary, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Major Tufail Muhammad, the second recipient of Pakistan's highest military award, sacrificed his life in 1958 during a courageous engagement with the enemy in the Lakshmipur sector of East Pakistan.

Despite sustaining fatal injuries, he completed his mission with unparalleled bravery, unwavering resolve, and steadfast dedication to duty.

The anniversary of Major Tufail Muhammad Shaheed's martyrdom is a poignant reminder of the extraordinary sacrifices and selfless devotion of the Pakistan Armed Forces in defending the nation.

“We honor the memory of these gallant sons of the soil who have made the ultimate sacrifice to safeguard our nation’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” stated the ISPR.