Two brothers stabbed, injured over electricity bill in Daska

DASKA - In what could be termed the most harrowing incident, two brothers in Daska were wounded when their two younger brothers attacked them with knives for not paying their share in electricity bill amounting to Rs6,000 on Wednesday. The accused, however, managed to escape from the scene. According to the police, when Gulzar, a labourer, came to his home, he was shocked to see his children crying with sweat because of the power outage. When he asked his wife about the reason for that, she told him that his two brothers had removed the wires from the electricity metre, the police said, adding this infuriated Gulzar who then asked his brothers why they did that. This led to a fight, the police said, adding, Gulzar’s brothers repeatedly attacked him with knives, consequently wounding him seriously. Another brother was also injured with bruises. The labourer was initially rushed to the Civil Hospital, Daska where the doctors referred him to a hospital in Sialkot due to his critical condition. The police said they had launched a manhunt for the arrest of the accused.