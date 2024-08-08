Thursday, August 08, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Two dead, several injured in German hotel collapse

NEWS WIRE
August 08, 2024
Newspaper, International

BERLIN  -   Rescue teams were Wednesday working to free people trapped after part of a hotel collapsed in western Germany, killing two and injuring several others, authorities said. A floor in the hotel in Kroev, a town some 110 kilometres (68 miles) west of Frankfurt, collapsed for unknown reasons around 11:00 pm (2100 GMT) on Tuesday, police said in a statement. A woman and a man were killed in the accident, police spokesman Joerg Teusch told journalists on Wednesday. Of the 14 people inside at the time, five managed to get out. Emergency services rescued one man, a child and two women on Wednesday morning. “We were able to make contact with the seven people buried and four of them were rescued with minor injuries, so it’s a miracle,” Teusch said. Three people remain trapped under the rubble, he said, and are “probably seriously injured”.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-08-07/Lahore/epaper_img_1723008546.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024