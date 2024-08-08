Thursday, August 08, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Two injured robbers held with arms after encounter

INP
August 08, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI   -   Two robbers were injured and arrested with arms and snatched cell phone after exchange of fire here on Wednesday.  According to details, two robbers were engaged in looting a citizen near Chiragh Hotel in Landhi police station jurisdiction when police reached the scene.  The robbers started firing at police and attempted to flee from the scene which led to an encounter.  In cross firing, two robbers were injured and arrested with two 9MM pistols and a snatched mobile phone.  The injured robbers were shifted to hospital and police after registering a case into the incident started investigations.

Tags:

INP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-08-07/Lahore/epaper_img_1723008546.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024