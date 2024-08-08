Two injured robbers held with arms after encounter

KARACHI - Two robbers were injured and arrested with arms and snatched cell phone after exchange of fire here on Wednesday. According to details, two robbers were engaged in looting a citizen near Chiragh Hotel in Landhi police station jurisdiction when police reached the scene. The robbers started firing at police and attempted to flee from the scene which led to an encounter. In cross firing, two robbers were injured and arrested with two 9MM pistols and a snatched mobile phone. The injured robbers were shifted to hospital and police after registering a case into the incident started investigations.