USA team announced for ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2

LAHORE - The Men’s Senior National Selection Panel of USA Cricket (USAC) has chosen a 15-player squad for the upcoming ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup (CWC) League 2 ODI Series in the Netherlands scheduled from 11 August to 21 August. This leg of CWC League 2 comprises of six ODI matches where Team USA will compete against the Netherlands and Canada twice. Following this, they will face the same opponents in a T20I series starting from 23 Aug onwards. USA SQUAD: ODI: Monank Patel (capt), Aaron Jones (vc), Smit Patel, Abhishek Paradkar, Harmeet Singh, Juanoy Drysdale, Jasdeep Singh, Milind Kumar, Nosthusha Kenjige, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Steven Taylor, Shayan Jahangir, Shadley Van Schalkwyk, Utkarsh Srivastava, Yasir Mohammad. T20I: Monank Patel (capt), Aaron Jones (vc), Andries Gous, Abhishek Paradkar, Harmeet Singh, Juanoy Drysdale, Jasdeep Singh, Muhammad-Ali Khan, Nitish Kumar, Nosthusha Kenjige, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Steven Taylor, Shayan Jahangir, Utkarsh Srivastava, Yasir Mohammad.