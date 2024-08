HYDERABAD - Following the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad, Shehryar Gul Memon, on behalf of Deputy Director Livestock Shaheed Benazirabad Dr Barkat Ali Lakho, teams have been appointed for vaccinating cattle. The teams comprised Ghulam Hyder Shah, Abul Hasan, Amarji, Jhoro Khan, Shar, Mirza Farrukh Beg, and Abdullah Khan. This vaccination aims to protect the cattle from various diseases.