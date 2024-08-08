Villagers accuse DHO of demanding bribes

South waziristan - The residents of Mardar Algaad village in Tehsil Ladha have accused the District Health Officer (DHO) of Upper South Waziristan, Dr. Shams-ur-Rehman Dawar, of demanding bribes and creating obstacles in the restoration of the Basic Health Unit (BHU) in their village.

According to details, the villagers told media representatives that their village’s BHU has been completed for a long time, but DHO Dr. Shams-ur-Rehman is creating hurdles in its activation and demanding bribes. The villagers alleged that they have requested the DHO several times to make the BHU functional, but he has clearly stated that he will only do so if the contractor who built it is brought to him, as he has a commission on handling and taking over.

The villagers further said that they told the DHO that BHU was built with government resources and the contractor was also appointed by the army, but the DHO refused to listen. They mentioned that there are no health facilities in their area, and due to this, they have to take patients to far-off areas for treatment. They added that the BHU has been completed for several years, but the Health Department is not taking it over and not providing staff, due to which it is lying vacant and will soon turn into ruins.

The villagers appealed to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sardar Ali Amin Gandapur, the provincial Health Minister, officials concerned with the Health Department, and local MPA Asif Khan Mehsud to take notice and suspend DHO Dr. Shams-ur-Rehman Dawar, aiming to conduct an impartial inquiry into the corruption of the DHO and award him a punishment according to the law.

They also demanded the immediate activation of the BHU in Mardar Algaad so that the public can benefit from it.