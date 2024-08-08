Woman killed over ‘karo-kari’ charges

GAMBAT - A married woman was killed over charges of ‘kako-kari’ here on Wednesday, police said. The incident took place in village Jara Khoh Kalhoro of Gambat district Khairpur where mother of two children identified as Suriya 30, was killed for honour.

Heavy contingent of police reached the scene getting the information. As per initial investigations, the woman was killed for her alleged involvement in immoral activities. The body was shifted to local hospital for postmortem and police after registering a case into the incident started investigations.