Thursday, August 08, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Woman killed over ‘karo-kari’ charges

INP
August 08, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

GAMBAT   -   A married woman was killed over charges of ‘kako-kari’ here on Wednesday, police said.  The incident took place in village Jara Khoh Kalhoro of Gambat district Khairpur where mother of two children identified as Suriya 30, was killed for honour.

Heavy contingent of police reached the scene getting the information. As per initial investigations, the woman was killed for her alleged involvement in immoral activities.  The body was shifted to local hospital for postmortem and police after registering a case into the incident started investigations.

Tags:

INP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-08-07/Lahore/epaper_img_1723008546.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024