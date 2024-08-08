Thursday, August 08, 2024
Young man shot dead by two police officials near Thatta

KAMRAN KHAMISO KHOWAJA SUJAWAL
August 08, 2024
THATTA   -   A shocking incident of police brutality has come to light in Thatta, where two police officials allegedly gunned down a youth, Jan Muhammad Malah, on the coastal highway near Gharo town late Tuesday night. According to sources, the accused officials, Adeel Kachi and Jalal Baloch, intercepted Malah and opened fire, killing him on the spot. In a gruesome twist, the officials then stuffed the body into a sack and threw it into the sea.

Local divers and police recovered the body from the sea and shifted it to the Rural Health Centre in Gharo for autopsy. Initial reports indicated that Malah sustained two bullet wounds and had a rope mark around his neck. The victim’s mother has approached the local police station to register a case against the accused officials, but no FIR has been registered so far. This incident has raised serious concerns about police brutality and the need for accountability within the force. An investigation into the matter is pending.

