Youth killed outside court in Muzaffargarh

MUZAFFARGARH - Opponents shot at and killed a youth over grudges of litigation on Wednesday in Muzaffargarh. According to police, an unidentified number of accused opened indiscriminate fire on the youth named Qasim when the latter was returning from the court after the hearing. It resulted in his death on the spot. Locals of the area chased the criminals when they attempted to escape the scene and succeeded in catching up with the two outlaws, who were handed over to the police. Meanwhile, the police have started an investigation.