HAVELIAN - Students of various public and private schools, locals of Havelian and surrounding villages Wednesday paid rich tribute to late Junaid Jamshed, ex-Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad Usama Waraich and other martyrs on their 6th anniversary at the village Batolni Saada where the PIA plane was crashed four years ago. A large number of students from various schools of Havelian and surrounding areas and locals gathered at the place where the PIA aircraft ATR-42 turboprop crashed and 47 passengers including Junaid Jamshed lost their lives.