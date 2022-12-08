Share:

SARGODHA - Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Sargodha, Regional Director Asma Ejaz Cheema held an open court here on Thursday at his office. She listened to the complaints of people and issued orders on the spot for their redress. She directed officers concerned to complete the inquiries timely and file cases against corrupt elements. She said that stern legal action would be initiated against the officials involved in corruption. “Steps were underway to transform society