Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Forest Minister Syed Abbas Ali Shah on Wednesday stressed the need for supporting the government in the mea­sures to eliminate smog, and every individual had to realize his responsibility in preventing the causes of smog. In a press statement, he said that strict monitoring should be ensured of those who were causing smog in the forests. In the context of environmental emergency, he said that all chief conservators should play a role in smog control