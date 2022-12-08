Share:

ISLAMABAD - A memorandum of understanding was signed between the Capital Development Authority and SUPARCO on Wednesday under which SUPARCO will assist CDA in setting up a Geo-Spatial technology wing at CDA. The MOU signing ceremony was held at SUPARCO Headquarters. The MOU was signed by Chairman Capital Development Authority Captain (R) Muhammad Usman Younis and Chairman SUPARCO. The ceremony was attended by CDA officers including Planning Wing and officers of SUPARCO. SUPARCO will support CDA in establishment of Geo-Spatial technology Wing. Staff will also be recruited in this wing and SUPARCO will impart training to the recruited staff. Under this MoU, SUPARCO will also provide imagery including high resolution images to CDA on a quarterly basis. A Geo-Spatial technology wing will be established under planning wing. The wing will help in provision of special training, Geo-Spatial services, special monitoring including data management. The basic purpose of establishing this wing is to further improve planning with the help of high resolution images based on technology. The Geo-Spatial Technology Cell will be completed over a period of two years. Meanwhile, SUPARCO will provide full support to the CDA in areas such as planning, monitoring, mapping, etc. The establishment of this wing will help in improving the infrastructure including feasibility studies, mapping based on the information available in the CDA. This project will also help CDA with satellite data for operational use which will help CDA in operational matters. Similarly, it will also help in evaluating projects based on internal information. Geo-Spatial technology wing will also be helpful in online data management including online web GIS portal, Geo-Spatial lab, capacity building under this project.