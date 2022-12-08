QUETTA - District Election Commissioner Lasbela Tariq Aziz Bugti on Wednesday presided over a ceremony held to mark the Voters Day here at Government High School Hub. Speaking on the occasion, the District Election Commissioner said that the right to vote played a key role in the democratic countries. “The workers of political parties should start an awareness campaign in remote areas, about the importance of voting and attract voters to use their vote and decide their own destiny,” he said. At the end of the ceremony, an awareness rally was held to highlight the importance of voting. A large number of political workers and women participated in the rally.
Staff Reporter
December 08, 2022
