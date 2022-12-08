Share:

QUETTA - District Election Commis­sioner Lasbela Tariq Aziz Bugti on Wednesday pre­sided over a ceremony held to mark the Voters Day here at Government High School Hub. Speaking on the occa­sion, the District Election Commissioner said that the right to vote played a key role in the democratic coun­tries. “The workers of po­litical parties should start an awareness campaign in remote areas, about the im­portance of voting and at­tract voters to use their vote and decide their own des­tiny,” he said. At the end of the ceremony, an awareness rally was held to highlight the importance of voting. A large number of political workers and women par­ticipated in the rally.