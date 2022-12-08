Share:

LAHORE - Under the auspices of the Chinese Consulate Lahore, a two-day “Intangible Cultural Heritage Exhibition” of China is ongoing at Art Gallery, Al Hamra Arts Council Lahore. The theme of the exhibition is “Chinese Culture and Traditional Handicrafts” which aims to raise awareness of ChinaPakistan cultural relations and steps to further improve. Former Foreign Minister Khurshid Mahmood Kasuri, Chairman Arts Council Lahore Razi Ahmed and important business, social and journalistic personalities participated in the opening ceremony. Speaking at the opening ceremony, the Chinese Consul General Mr Zhao Shiren said this exhibition is an endeavor to offer an insight to the Lahorites and the Punjabis about the essence of Chinese intangible heritage spanning over thousands of years, to enlighten them about the rich civilization and proud history of China. I would first thank the Alhamra Arts Council and Pakistan (China) Shandong Chamber of Commerce for their contribution, and also thank the relevant departments of the Punjab Government for their efforts. Zhao Shiren said, Lahore, known as a city of rich culture and heritage in Pakistan, also enjoys the fame of the City of the Art, in addition to the City of Gardens. It is a charming city with a long history and profound cultural heritage. As the former capital of the Mughal Dynasty, Lahore is also acclaimed as the “Heart and Soul of Pakistan”. Since I took office in May, I have visited many historical sites such as the Lahore Fort, Badshahi Mosque, Shalimar Garden and the Lahore Museum. Half a month ago, the Chinese diplomats were also invited to attend the International Islamic Art Festival 2022 at this same venue.