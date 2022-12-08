Share:

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on Thursday approved the project to generate energy through solid waste in Lahore.

A meeting was held under the leadership of the chief minister and it discussed the way to overcome energy problems. The participants decided to explore the option of generating energy from solid waste in Lahore.

The representative of the Norwegian company, Carl Fredrik, gave a briefing on the project and offered to generate 55 megawatts of electricity from 1.250 tons of solid waste a day. The Norwegian company will initially invest $250 million on the project.

The meeting was told that 5,000 tons of garbage was being collected daily, which could generate a lot of electricity.

The chief minister said the energy obtained from solid waste would be used in the industries in the Sunder Industrial Estate. He assured the Norwegian company that the government would fully support the project.