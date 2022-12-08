Share:

KARACHI - Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir visited mausoleum of Quaide-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on Wednesday to pay homage to the nation’s founder. According to a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), COAS laid floral wreath and offered Fateha. Later, COAS visited Corps Headquarters Karachi. COAS was briefed on Operational, Security and other matters of the formation including assistance to civil administration during recent natural calamity in Sindh particularly interior Sindh. COAS appreciated Army and Ranger’s troops for operational preparedness and reaching out to people of Sindh during recent unprecedented floods in the country. COAS praised formation, allied organisations and law enforcement agencies (LEAs) for maintaining safe and secure environment in the province particularly mega-politan city of Karachi. Earlier, on arrival at Karachi, COAS was received by Lieutenant General Muhammad Saeed Corps Commander Karachi.