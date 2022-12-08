Share:

NAWABSHAH - Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Abdul Aleem Lashari urged officials of the government and semi-government departments to discharge their duties efficiently so that public issues get resolved in due time. He expressed these views while chairing a meeting with regard to the “International Day against Corruption’ falling on December 09-2022. Addressing the meeting, the Commissioner said that the International Day against Corruption is observed on December 9, 2022 by the United Nations in order to raise awareness against corruption and its elimination. He said that the objective of observing the day is to inform the public about loss and issues that come in it in the wake of corruption. He told that all stakeholders of society shall play a collective role against the menace of corruption. Commissioner stressed officials to resolve public issues amicably on priority basis remaining above personal interests.