ISLAMABAD - The two-member fact-finding team probing the murder of senior journalist Arshad Sharif in Kenya has concluded that his mysterious killing was a case of “planned targeted assassination” by transnational characters rather than a case of “mistaken identity.” The team that comprised Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Director Athar Waheed and Deputy Director General Intelligence Bureau (IB) Omar Shahid Hamid has submitted the report with the Ministry of Interior. “The transnational roles of characters in Kenya, Dubai and Pakistan in this assassination cannot not be ruled out,” says the report. The federal government had formed the fact finding team (FFT) to probe the killing of anchorperson Sharif who was shot dead by Kenyan police on October 23 while he was travelling towards Nairobi in a Toyota land cruiser along with Khuram Ahmed. Initially, the police termed the killing a case of “mistaken identity.” Some of the conclusions of the fact-finding inquiry have cleared dust over some doubts related to the killing of Sharif under mysterious circumstances. The FFT in its findings said there were compelling reasons for Sharif to leave Pakistan because of criminal cases registered against him in different districts. It further said that it was most likely that Sharif was forced to leave by United Arab Emirates (UAE) authorities. The four police officials of General Service Unit (GSU), an elite unit of Kenyan police, and officer commanding GSU Training camp had been used as instruments in this case under any influence, either financial or some other compulsion, it also said. The probe said that Waqar Ahmed, the brother of Khuram Ahmed, is connected to the National Intelligence Service (NIS) of Kenya and international intelligence agencies and police. “The fact that he handed over the personal cell phone and IPad of Arshad Sharif to an NIS officer rather than to the police establishes his links with NIS.” His links with national and international agencies provide a scope of possibility of transnational characters, it added. The FFT underlined that the narrations presented by Khuram, who was driving the vehicle, on the sequence of crime scene are contrary to logic and facts. “There is no penetration mark of a bullet on the seat of Arshad Sharif but he was hit from the back and the bullet exited from the right side of chest.” That does not match with his sitting position, position of gunners as well as line of fire, it said. The inquiry team in its report argued that the version of the Kenyan police to portray the incident as a case of ‘mistaken identity’ is full of contradictions. The statements given by GSU police officials contradict themselves and their version of events is not believable, it also said. The probe unveiled that the post-mortem of Sharif conducted in Pakistan identified that nails of four fingers of his left hand were missing, giving rise to the speculations that he had been tortured before his death. But the Kenyan post-mortem does mention “finger nails” taken as DNA sample, however, it does not mention how many finger nails were taken, it said. “Keeping in view the apparent differences in two post-mortem reports, there is no concrete evidence to establish that Arshad Sharif was tortured before killing.” The fact finding team has recommended that the international criminal law presents five principles that invoke the criminal jurisdiction of any country. These principles include territorial principle, nationality principles, passive personality principle, protection principle, and universal principle. In these five scenarios, first two are possible options of criminal jurisdiction for the murder case of Sharif, the inquiry team emphasized. Finally, the FFT recommended the registration of the murder case under the relevant provisions of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and Anti-Terrorism Act at Counter Terrorism Wing (CTW) of Federal Investigation Agency on the basis of section 4 of PPC while following the principle of nationality in international criminal jurisdiction. The report says that Section 3 of PPC refers to punishment of offence committed beyond but which by law may be tried within Pakistan. Similarly, section 4 of PPC refers to extension of code to extra-territorial offences.