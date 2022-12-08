Share:

LAHORE - Chief Min­ister’s Complaints Cell Chairman Zubair Ahmed Khan has said coor­dination with other institutions is being enhanced for prompt reso­lution of issues facing the public. He was addressing a meeting, at­tended by Director Complaints Cell Athar Ahmed Khan and other officers, here on Wednesday. The Complaints Cell director gave a briefing to the chairman about performance of the cell.

Zubair Ahmad said he would hold a conference on the instruc­tions of Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi to listen to the public complaints. In the con­ference, representatives of district complaint cells would be given training to solve the public prob­lems. He said the chairmen of com­plaints cells in all districts of the Punjab were playing an important role in redressing the public griev­ances. The meeting was informed that most of the complaints re­ceived thus far had been resolved, and remaining would be resolved with the help of other institutions.